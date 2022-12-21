AFC Pro Bowl: Browns have 3 starters, 5 alternates in 2022

As the Cleveland Browns look to finish off their 2022 NFL season without a playoff appearance (unless the 1% miracle occurs), the last three games will decide whether the team finishes with a winning record or not. With 11 games started by Jacoby Brissett and a defense and special teams that struggled throughout the season, 9-8 is somewhat impressive.

A few Browns players are getting recognition for the kind of season they had. We covered earlier this week that DE Myles Garrett was the only Cleveland player at the top of fan voting but that only consists of one-third of the entire vote. Players and coaches make up the rest.

The final results are now in with Garrett making the team as a starter along with RB Nick Chubb and OL Joel Bitonio. Chubb was behind Derrick Henry in the fan voting at running back while former Browns OL Kevin Zeitler led the way at guard.

Garrett, Chubb and Bitonio will now go to their third straight Pro Bowl together.

Cleveland also had five listed as alternates based on the voting:

Receiver Amari Cooper, right tackle Jack Conklin, cornerback Denzel Ward, right guard Wyatt Teller and tight end David Njoku were picked as alternates through voting by fans, players and coaches.

With some Pro Bowl players making it to the Super Bowl and many others dealing with injuries after the season, it is possible that most or all of the Browns alternates will end up making the event if they are healthy.

This year’s Pro Bowl isn’t actually a “game” instead it is being called “The Pro Bowl Games” as players will compete in challenges over several days and finish with a flag football game. The event will take place in Las Vegas with the flag football game on Sunday, February 5th.

Are you surprised by which Browns got in? Are you excited for the change of format this year?