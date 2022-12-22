The Cleveland Browns are taking on the New Orleans Saints this weekend to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. We already have an eye on the offseason as we look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft in hopes that the Browns add some pieces to take their roster to the next level. It’s college football bowl game season and we are taking a look at our first matchup featuring prospects that Browns GM Andrew Berry may be keeping an eye on.

On Thursday, December 22, Baylor will take on Air Force in the Lockheed Martin Armed Services Bowl at 7:30 pm. You can tune in and check out the following Bear prospects on ESPN:

Baylor Bears DT Siaki Ika

The Browns badly need to address the interior of the defensive line. You may recognize this prospect from a recent mock draft.

Siaki Ika could be an intriguing potential addition via the draft. Ika is hard to miss with his monstrous presence. The 6’4”, 350 lb+ prospect is just 22 years old. Despite his size, Ika is agile and has good footwork.

After spending his first two seasons with LSU, he has appeared in 24 games for the Bears. In his 4 years in college football, he has accumulated 70 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks.

In my latest #Bears mock offseason, I upgrade the DT position by signing Daron Payne and drafting Baylor’s Siaki Ika.



Ika is a monster at 6-4 and 358 who eats gaps for breakfast. He’s also very quick for his size — would love him in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/KjFvyT4kkh — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) November 18, 2022

Baylor Bears OT Connor Galvin

It’s unknown whether or not OT Jack Conklin will be back next year for the Browns and OT Jedrick Wills is a polarizing player on the other side of the line. Regardless of whether one or both of these tackles has a long-term future in Cleveland, the Browns have relied on depth over and over again at this position.

The 6’7” tackle isn’t likely to be an NFL starter but could very well be a late-round draft pick that could be developed into serviceable depth. Galvin has played in 45 games with 37 starts. in 2021 he was selected to the All-Big 12 First Team.

Baylor LT Connor Galvin showing off why he was the 2021 Big 12 OL of the Year. Phew pic.twitter.com/uUADyMUKSl — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) November 8, 2022

Baylor Bears C Jacob Gall

The center position for the Cleveland Browns has been through some tough breaks this season. Nick Harris was the starter before being injured and Ethan Pocic has dealt with injuries as well. Much like the tackle position, depth is extremely valuable.

Bears center Jacob Gall played 938 snaps in his senior season and allowed only 2 QB hits and 5 QB hurries without allowing a sack.