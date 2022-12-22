NFL Picks Week 16, and media picks for Saints vs. Browns

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cleveland Browns are 3 point favorites against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday. Here is what the national media is saying about the Week 16 game between the Browns and Saints:

CBS Sports (Pete Prisco) - Browns 23, Saints 16

These two are alive in their playoff races, but neither can afford another loss. That makes this game a big one for both. The Browns haven’t been great on offense with Deshaun Watson back at quarterback, but this could be the game to get it going. Look for the Browns to win it.

CBS Sports (John Breech) - Browns 19, Saints 16

Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer) - Browns 20, Saints 17

The Browns’ defense shored up a few things vs. a limited passing offense last week. The Saints still aren’t running well with Alvin Kamara while counterpart Nick Chubb got a little more on track against a tough Ravens run defense. Deshaun Watson keeps improving with every week in the Cleveland system will outduel Andy Dalton in a field-goal game.

Sporting News (Bill Bender) - Browns 26, Saints 20

The Saints have not fared well against AFC North teams this season – and former Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton will get one more shot at Cleveland. The Browns are 2-1 since Deshaun Watson returned from suspension, and the defense has allowed just 13.3 points per game in that stretch. Cleveland inches one step closer to .500.

