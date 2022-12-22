Thursday Night Football, Week 16: Jaguars vs. Jets betting odds, pick

Week 16 of NFL kicks off tonight with the Jacksonville Jaguars taking on the New York Jets! The Jaguars have won four of their last six games to get into playoff contention, and with their remaining three games (Jets, Texans, and Titans), it is the type of schedule where they could definitely pull off a clean sweep and capture the AFC South.

The Jets, meanwhile, are seeing their one-promising season go up in flames, as they have lost four of their last six games, including three straight. This is a very important game for both clubs, but the Jaguars have a quarterback (Trevor Lawrence) who has been building momentum, while the Jets are still wishing their top guy (Zach Wilson) wasn’t starting this game. I’ll take the Jaguars’ momentum to continue. Jaguars 27, Jets 17.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Jets are 2.5-point favorites against the Jaguars.

The rest of the DBN staff picks for the game are below. You can use this as your open thread for the game.