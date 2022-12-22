Daily Dawg Chow 12/22: It’s going to be very, very cold for the Browns

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Cleveland Browns: So you’re saying there’s a chance? (Craig Fountain) For Cleveland Browns fans, hope hangs on by a thread.
- Browns, Saints injury report: Teller, Landry added with little improvement elsewhere (Jared Mueller) Second of three reports is concerning for many players
- Browns vs Saints: Everything you need to know for Week 16 (Dawgs By Nature Staff) The Ravens put up little resistance, will the Saints provide more?
- Browns Reacts Survey: Week 16 - Are you happy with Deshaun Watson through three games? (Chris Pokorny) Also, vote on who will win between the Browns and Saints on Saturday.
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Browns’ game Saturday is expected to be only the 4th game in history played at below 15 degrees (cleveland.com) “It marks the first time in more than 30 years.”
- Watson: Stefanski connection, offense sold him on Browns (AP via Yahoo) “It was just mostly all ball, and me and him had the opportunity to meet and talk about that and see what the future can hold and what we can really do in this system together. So that was what I was really excited about and why I was very high on Cleveland.’’
- News & Notes: Amari Cooper closing in on another 1,000-yard season (clevelandbrowns.com) “It’s a blessing to be able to have Amari and the things that he can do and the things that he brings, and just to be able to be that big brother for me because he is older than me,” Watson said.”
- ST coordinator Mike Priefer on Cade York missed kicks: ‘no excuse for that’ (Browns Wire) “Priefer is far from the one who should be making overarching statements about players given the consistent performance of his units over the past three seasons.”
- Why I’m still excited to watch the Browns (Youtube) Quincy Carrier lays out some important objectives for these final three games
