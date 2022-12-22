Browns practice report: 3 return to the field Thursday

As the Cleveland Browns finish off their last practice before Saturday’s matchup with the New Orleans Saints, a few injury concerns have lingered this week. RB Nick Chubb missed practices Tuesday and Wednesday this week while the Saints didn’t have WRs Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry for their first practice yesterday.

Thursday’s practice in Berea provided some positive updates for the Browns as Chubb returned to the field along with DE Myles Garrett and S John Johnson III.

Possible good news along the offensive line came with Wyatt Teller returning to practice and Ethan Pocic practicing as a part of his return from injured reserve.

While media access is limited, we got a video of those returns today with Teller looking a little hobbled:

#Browns Myles Garrett (illness), Nick Chubb (foot) and John Johnson III (thigh) all returned to practice today.



Wyatt Teller (ankle) and Ethan Pocic (return from IR) practicing as well. pic.twitter.com/bGWrCtUshg — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) December 22, 2022

Unfortunately, but not unexpectedly, DE Jadeveon Clowney was not on the field as he goes through the concussion protocol. It is highly unlikely that the hulking edge will be available this weekend and his status for Week 17 could be up in the air as well.

We will get you both Cleveland and New Orleans’ final injury reports this afternoon.