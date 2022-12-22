Final injury report: Mostly good for Browns, bad for Saints

As the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints wrapped up their final practice for Week 16, weather and injury news continue to be vital things to watch. New Orleans boarded a plane after their practice carrying five questionable players for Saturday while Cleveland has just one with that designation.

The Browns ruled one player out for the matchup in Cleveland while the Saints ruled out four including three players from the offense. A big loss for the home team and two big losses for the visitors:

Browns Injury Report

DE Jadeveon Clowney - Concussion - Out

Concussion - Out S John Johnson III - Thigh - Questionable

Johnson returned to practice today. No other players carry injury designations going into the game. HC Kevin Stefanski said that center Ethan Pocic will also be activated for the contest.

Saints Injury Report

WR Chris Olave - Hamstring - Out

Hamstring - Out WR Jarvis Landry - Ankle - Out - To Injured Reserve (Out for the season)

Ankle - Out - To Injured Reserve (Out for the season) RB Dwayne Washington - Illness - Out

- Illness - Out LB Pete Werner - Hamstring - Out

- Hamstring - Out CB Marcus Lattimore - Abdomen - Questionable

- Abdomen - Questionable S Marcus Maye - Shoulder - Questionable

- Shoulder - Questionable OL Andrus Peat - Illness - Questionable

Illness - Questionable TE Adam Trautman - Ankle - Questionable

Ankle - Questionable S P.J. Williams - Knee - Questionable

Peat was added to the injury report and didn’t practice Thursday. With the flight out after practice, it will be interesting if the team flies him separately or how they try to contain the spread of illness.

We will get final updates on the questionable players at 11:30 AM Saturday.