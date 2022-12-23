Browns fans’ confidence increases to 57%; fans think Cleveland will defeat New Orleans

Each week during the regular season, Cleveland Browns fans vote in SB Nation Reacts to express their confidence level in the team.

Heading into Week 16, 57% of Browns fans are confident in the direction of the team, an increase of 32 percentage points from last week. Winning always bumps the number a little bit, but this was a much higher bump than I anticipated. Even though the run defense still suffered last week, it was nice to see the defense come up with a lot of big turnovers and coming up with some fourth down stops. They’ll need that same defensive mentality against the Saints this week.

Our opponent this week, the Saints, are still in the hunt for a division title in the NFC, despite having a 5-9 record. Their confidence meter is only at 13% for fans, though.

DraftKings Sportsbook believes in the Browns this week, as they have Cleveland as 3-point favorites over the Saints.

We also asked two other questions about the Browns heading into Week 16. The first one asked, “Will the Browns beat the Saints this week?” It was a simple yes/no question, and 82% of the fans think that Cleveland will win. On a national level, fans are picking the Browns to beat the Saints on Saturday.

In the other question, we asked fans, “Are you pleased with Deshaun Watson’s performance through 3 games?” This was also a yes/no question, and 56% of fans are content with his performance so far.

