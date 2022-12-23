Daily Dawg Chow 12/23: Browns’ injury report is merry and bright

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Final injury report: Mostly good for Browns, bad for Saints (Jared Mueller) Five ruled out, four from new Orleans
- 2023 NFL Draft: Bowl Game Prospects to watch in Baylor vs. Air Force (Craig Fountain) NFL draft prospects the Browns could in the Lockheed Martin Armed Services Bowl
- Social media is all abuzz about a Deshaun Watson-DeAndre Hopkins reunion (Barry Shuck) You know how rumors fly
- Browns practice report: 3 return to the field Thursday (Jared Mueller) Good news for some key stars going into Saturday’s game
- NFL Picks Week 16, and media picks for Saints vs. Browns (Chris Pokorny) The DBN staff predicts the Week 16 games, plus the national media make their predictions for Browns vs. Saints.
More Cleveland Browns news:
- What the Saints are saying about the Browns (clevelandbrowns.com) “As the days wind down before the Browns’ matchup Saturday with the Saints, we’re checking out what they’re saying in New Orleans about the game.”
- Cleveland Browns: 4 bold predictions for Week 16 vs. Saints (Clutch Points) “The Browns can no longer win their division, but they have an ever-so-faint chance of maybe sniffing the playoffs as long as they win their last three games.”
- Saints Make Big Announcement About Jarvis Landry (Browns Nation) “For sure,” said Cleveland’s star running back. “Definitely, if we had Jarvis here, it would be amazing. Great teammate. I think he had a big impact on the culture around here.”
- Deshaun Watson is the Cleveland Browns X-Factor to Close the Season, Despite Rusty Reclamation (Sports Illustrated) “From his first start against the Houston Texans to the most recent one against Baltimore, Watson has shown improvement. The Ravens made Cleveland beat them through the air at times, and they did just that.”
- Do the Browns’ WR’s need to learn to adjust to Watson? w/ Abby Mueller (Youtube) Quincy Carrier examines a dynamic to the Browns’ passing game
