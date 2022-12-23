Browns activate Ethan Pocic, make 2 other roster moves Friday

The Cleveland Browns late-season push toward a winning record continues with their Week 16 matchup against the New Orleans Saints in the frigid cold off the shores of Lake Erie. Winners of three of their last four, Cleveland has not yet been eliminated from playoff contention, still holding on to a 1% chance.

Yesterday’s final injury report was mostly positive for the Browns while the Saints noted a few crucial players as out and a few as questionable for Saturday’s game.

One piece of news from HC Kevin Stefanski from yesterday became official today. Cleveland activated center Ethan Pocic off of injured reserve and plan to start him tomorrow. To make room for Pocic, the team released center Greg Mancz.

Pocic played in 10 games before getting hurt. Since he went out early in Week 11, the team’s blocking has struggled significantly.

The Browns also elevated LB Tae Davis off the practice squad for tomorrow’s game. Davis recently returned to the team and has been promoted for two straight games, playing in 20 special teams snaps. He will not be eligible for promotion again by the team this season.