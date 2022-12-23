Browns sign Jack Conklin to big extension

A player who last year lost most of the season to a significant knee injury and has struggled some since his return, RT Jack Conklin is getting his wish to stick around with the Cleveland Browns. Last offseason, Conklin agreed to a pay cut coming back from a patella tendon injury but talked about wanting to stick around Cleveland long-term during this season.

There was doubt that the Browns would be able to make that happen given the money tied up into Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller on the offensive line as well as contracts given to Deshaun Watson, Nick Chubb and David Njoku on that side of the ball.

Friday came the big news that the two sides were able to work out a long-term deal:

Browns and right tackle Jack Conklin reached agreement today on a four-year, $60 million extension that includes $31 million fully guaranteed, per his agent @DrewJRosenhaus, who negotiated deal with @JasonRosenhaus, @RyanMatha, Browns’ GM Andrew Berry and Browns’ VP Chris Cooper. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 23, 2022

While we will await all of the specifics in the contract, the 28-year-old gets $31 million guaranteed and a chance to stay in the place he has called home since signing in 2020.

The guaranteed money and overall value of the contract rank sixth overall among right tackles in the NFL.

Conklin played his first four seasons with the Tennessee Titans before joining the Browns three seasons ago as one of GM Andrew Berry’s first big moves. He’s played in 91 games so far in his career and become one of the best in the game on the right side.

We will keep you up to date on all the details as they come out on Conklin’s contract.