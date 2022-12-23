Saints make roster moves to replace Olave, Landry for Saturday

As the Cleveland Browns did on Friday, the New Orleans Saints also made some roster moves to get ready for tomorrow’s matchup in frigid Cleveland. The Browns activated center Ethan Pocic off of injured reserve and elevated LB Tae Davis from their practice squad for Week 16.

The Saints, dealing with injuries to WRs Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry (with Michael Thomas already out for the year) also made a couple of moves with the hope of replacing those two receivers. While Landry hasn’t had a good season, which reaffirms Cleveland’s decision to move on from him, replacing him and Olave isn’t possible at this time of the year.

New Orleans signed WR Kirk Merritt to their 53-man roster, off of their own practice squad. They also elevated WR Keith Kirkwood from the practice squad for the game. Combined, the two have 20 receptions between their eight seasons in the league.

The Saints also elevated OL Josh Andrews for tomorrow’s game. Andrews has played in 45 games during his seven years in the NFL. With Andrus Peat questionable for the game, along with four other players, it is possible Andrews’ elevation is in case Peat can’t play.

We will keep you up to date with all the injury news as it becomes available including the inactive report Saturday at 11:30 AM.