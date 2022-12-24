Browns vs. Saints: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Cleveland Browns play at home in Week 16 today against the New Orleans Saints. Here are some nuggets the matchup, as well as how you can watch or listen to the game.

Game Information

Game Time/Date: Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET Location: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH

FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH TV Channel: CBS - Spero Dedes (play-by-play) & Jay Feely (analyst).

CBS - Spero Dedes (play-by-play) & Jay Feely (analyst). Streaming Coverage: Sign up for fuboTV

Sign up for fuboTV Local Radio: 92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)

92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines) Weather: 12 degrees (feels like -10 degrees) with a 33% chance of snow. 30 MPH winds from the Southwest.

12 degrees (feels like -10 degrees) with a 33% chance of snow. 30 MPH winds from the Southwest. Odds: Browns by 3, according to DraftKings Sportsbook

Browns by 3, according to DraftKings Sportsbook Over/under: 32

TV Distribution Map

Fans in the ORANGE areas will get to watch the game on CBS:

Uniform & Stadium

The Browns will be wearing their brown color rush uniforms.

Color Rush Christmas pic.twitter.com/W6thNLCx96 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 23, 2022

Here is the Week 16 poster for the Saints vs. Browns game:

See you tomorrow, @Saints?



We triple dog dare you pic.twitter.com/2h8va3ySkj — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 23, 2022

Connections

Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael (2000, tight ends coach/offensive assistant), area scout Jon Sandusky (2010-14, player personnel associate/director of player personnel), LB Demario Davis (2016), TE J.P. Holtz (2016-17, practice squad), pro scout Tosan Eyetsemitan (2017-21, scouting assistant), head athletic trainer Shone Gipson (2018-19, assistant trainer), and WR Jarvis Landry (2018-21) are all former Browns.

(2000, tight ends coach/offensive assistant), area scout (2010-14, player personnel associate/director of player personnel), LB (2016), TE (2016-17, practice squad), pro scout (2017-21, scouting assistant), head athletic trainer (2018-19, assistant trainer), and WR (2018-21) are all former Browns. Browns strength and conditioning assistant Evan Marcus (2000-02) worked in the same role in his first NFL job with the Saints.

History