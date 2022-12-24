Browns vs. Saints: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Cleveland Browns play at home in Week 16 today against the New Orleans Saints. Here are some nuggets the matchup, as well as how you can watch or listen to the game.
Game Information
- Game Time/Date: Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET
- Location: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH
- TV Channel: CBS - Spero Dedes (play-by-play) & Jay Feely (analyst).
- Local Radio: 92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)
- Weather: 12 degrees (feels like -10 degrees) with a 33% chance of snow. 30 MPH winds from the Southwest.
- Odds: Browns by 3, according to DraftKings Sportsbook
- Over/under: 32
TV Distribution Map
Fans in the ORANGE areas will get to watch the game on CBS:
Uniform & Stadium
- The Browns will be wearing their brown color rush uniforms.
- Here is the Week 16 poster for the Saints vs. Browns game:
Connections
- Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael (2000, tight ends coach/offensive assistant), area scout Jon Sandusky (2010-14, player personnel associate/director of player personnel), LB Demario Davis (2016), TE J.P. Holtz (2016-17, practice squad), pro scout Tosan Eyetsemitan (2017-21, scouting assistant), head athletic trainer Shone Gipson (2018-19, assistant trainer), and WR Jarvis Landry (2018-21) are all former Browns.
- Browns strength and conditioning assistant Evan Marcus (2000-02) worked in the same role in his first NFL job with the Saints.
History
- The Browns have a 13-5 all-time record against the Saints.
- The last time these two teams met was on September 16, 2018, when the Browns lost to the Saints 21-18 in New Orleans. The Browns led 12-3 heading to the fourth quarter, but Drew Brees threw two touchdown passes to Michael Thomas to go up 18-12. Then, Tyrod Taylor got a prayer 48-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Callaway to tie the game in the final minute, only to see the extra point missed by Zane Gonzalez. The Saints quickly drove downfield to kick a game-winning field goal in regulation.
