New Orleans Saints vs. Cleveland Browns - 1st Quarter Game Thread

Discuss the 1st quarter of NO vs. CLE live, as the action unfolds.

By Chris Pokorny
/ new
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns

Today, the Cleveland Browns play at home against the New Orleans Saints. We will have game threads running for each quarter, so be sure to participate in the discussions.

VS.

Game: New Orleans Saints vs. Cleveland Browns
Date/Time: Saturday, December 24, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET
Television: CBS - Spero Dedes (play-by-play) & Jay Feely (analyst)
Local Radio: ESPN 850 WKNR, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 FM WNCX

This is the official game thread for the Saints vs. Browns match-up. Any comment regarding the game as it is taking place should go in this thread, and there will be subsequent threads for each quarter of action.

As always, GO BROWNS!!!

