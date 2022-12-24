Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (12/24/22)

Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns sign Jack Conklin to big extension (Jared Mueller) - A player who last year lost most of the season to a significant knee injury and has struggled some since his return, RT Jack Conklin is getting his wish to stick around with the Cleveland Browns. Last offseason, Conklin agreed to a pay cut coming back from a patella tendon injury but talked about wanting to stick around Cleveland long-term during this season.
- Saints vs. Browns NFL Week 16 Preview and Prediction (Chris Pokorny) - This Saturday, the Cleveland Browns take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 16. Below, we analyze a few advantages, disadvantages, or general thoughts about the two teams before getting to our predictions for the game.
- Saints make roster moves to replace Olave, Landry for Saturday (Jared Mueller) - As the Cleveland Browns did on Friday, the New Orleans Saints also made some roster moves to get ready for tomorrow’s matchup in frigid Cleveland. The Browns activated center Ethan Pocic off of injured reserve and elevated LB Tae Davis from their practice squad for Week 16.
- Browns vs. Saints: Week 16 Need to Know (Thomas Moore) - The Cleveland Browns close out the home portion of the 2022 schedule on Saturday as they host the New Orleans Saints. Cleveland is down to playing for pride, a winning record at home and their second winning season in the past three years. Meanwhile, the Saints are still in the playoff race in the abysmal NFC South, which has turned into the NFL’s version of the Big Ten West.
Cleveland Browns:
- ‘Get under center and run the ball’: Browns, Saints looking to adapt to conditions (Beacon Journal) - The subject of a domed stadium in Cleveland, for obvious reasons, came up this week to Browns All-Pro left guard Joel Bitonio. Bitonio, being an offensive lineman through and through, was not a fan of the idea.
- How Jarvis Landry influenced Donovan Peoples-Jones before the Browns even drafted him (cleveland.com) - Donovan Peoples-Jones cracks a smile when he’s posed the question. Just how weird will it be on Saturday, as the Browns play the Saints, seeing his former teammate and mentor Jarvis Landry walk in to FirstEnergy Stadium for another team?
- Consistent Amari Cooper’s made grand impression in first season with Browns, believes best is yet to come (Browns Zone) - Amari Cooper is a model of consistency. He’s 68 yards shy of his sixth 1,000-yard receiving season in eight years in the league. He’s been a Pro Bowler four times and was voted an alternate this year. He’s considered one of the league’s premier route runners and has strong, sure hands. He’s proud of the career he’s established.
- Where could Browns’ matchup with Saints rank among coldest home games in franchise history? (clevelandbrowns.com) - The Browns could crack the franchise history books as soon as the ball is kicked off Saturday against the Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium. If the kickoff temperature is the same as or colder than 15 degrees, the game will officially rank among the top 5 coldest games at home in franchise history.
NFL:
- Harris, Villapiano and the Immaculate Reception of 1972 (ESPN) - Phil Villapiano walks through the Pittsburgh airport. It is late Wednesday evening, three days before Christmas. Even at 73, he still looks like a linebacker — sturdy chest, stout shoulders, steel chin. His hair is white, but his eyes dance the way they have for decades.
- How Saints LB Demario Davis will make a sustainable impact with his Devoted Dreamers Academy (nola.com) - Demario Davis has a dream, and he’s devoted to seeing it through. This isn’t about Davis’ ambitions on the football field. The New Orleans Saints linebacker is in the midst of yet another fine season, and this week he earned a long-overdue spot in the Pro Bowl. This is about something bigger than the game, and that’s where the Devoted Dreamers Academy comes in.
- NFL suspends Jets’ Miles Austin, N.J. native, at least 1 year for gambling — but he’s fighting back (nj.com) - The NFL is suspending Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin at least one year, for violating the league’s gambling policy, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NJ Advance Media. Austin, who has deep ties to New Jersey, is appealing, the person said. If his appeal is successful, his suspension could be reduced or perhaps even eliminated, though the latter seems unlikely.
- Packers sign OL Elgton Jenkins to four-year, $68M contract extension (NFL.com) - Green Bay struck gold when it spent a second-round pick on Mississippi State offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins in 2019. They’re now paying him accordingly. Jenkins and the Packers agreed to terms on a four-year, $68 million contract extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday, per sources.
