 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (12/24/22)

More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Saturday Dawg Chow.

By Thomas Moore
/ new
Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Dawgs By Nature:

  • Browns sign Jack Conklin to big extension (Jared Mueller) - A player who last year lost most of the season to a significant knee injury and has struggled some since his return, RT Jack Conklin is getting his wish to stick around with the Cleveland Browns. Last offseason, Conklin agreed to a pay cut coming back from a patella tendon injury but talked about wanting to stick around Cleveland long-term during this season.
  • Saints vs. Browns NFL Week 16 Preview and Prediction (Chris Pokorny) - This Saturday, the Cleveland Browns take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 16. Below, we analyze a few advantages, disadvantages, or general thoughts about the two teams before getting to our predictions for the game.
  • Saints make roster moves to replace Olave, Landry for Saturday (Jared Mueller) - As the Cleveland Browns did on Friday, the New Orleans Saints also made some roster moves to get ready for tomorrow’s matchup in frigid Cleveland. The Browns activated center Ethan Pocic off of injured reserve and elevated LB Tae Davis from their practice squad for Week 16.
  • Browns vs. Saints: Week 16 Need to Know (Thomas Moore) - The Cleveland Browns close out the home portion of the 2022 schedule on Saturday as they host the New Orleans Saints. Cleveland is down to playing for pride, a winning record at home and their second winning season in the past three years. Meanwhile, the Saints are still in the playoff race in the abysmal NFC South, which has turned into the NFL’s version of the Big Ten West.

Cleveland Browns:

NFL:

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...