Browns, Saints inactive report: Decisions on JJ3, 5 from New Orleans listed as questionable

As the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints look to do battle on this Christmas Eve, weather and injuries are the biggest stories. The cold and wind could play havoc on the passing game while the visitors have a number of important injuries that already knocked out two key receivers in Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry.

New Orleans also had five players listed as questionable and two others out for today’s game in the final injury report. Cleveland, on the other hand, activated center Ethan Pocic and had just one player, DE Jadeveon Clowney, listed as out today.

The Saints added two receivers to their roster today.

With 90 minutes to go until kickoff, the teams released their inactive reports where we learn the status of John Johnson III, Marshon Lattimore, Marcus Maye and Andrus Peat, among others, for this matchup:

Browns Inactives

Jadeveon Clowney

Kellen Mond

Jaelon Darden

Demetric Felton

Chris Hubbard

Thomas Graham Jr.

No real surprise and good to see Johnson active.

Saints Inactives

Chris Olave

Dwayne Washington

Pete Werner

Payton Turner

Marshon Lattimore

Lewis Kidd

Jarvis Landry - To IR

Marcus Maye

Update: The Saints have updated their official report with Maye now also being listed as out and Landry noted as going on injured reserve.

While the passing game may not be overly active, Lattimore being out is a huge blow for anytime Cleveland might put the ball in the air. Interestingly, a Saints beat reporter and Adam Schefter also both reported Maye as out but the team’s official report does not.

Which player missing today’s game do you think will have the most impact on the matchup?