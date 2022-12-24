Early look at Browns 2023 set of opponents following playoff elimination

The Cleveland Browns were officially eliminated from qualifying for the postseason with a 17-10 loss against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. But even though the Browns are eliminated, there are some things at stake over the last two games.

Who will the Browns play in 2023?

In the 2023 NFL season, the Browns are set to play the AFC South and the NFC West as well as the rest of the AFC North. There are still three match-ups that are To-Be-Determined based on where the Browns finish in the AFC North this season and how those other divisions close out as well.

Scenario A - Browns finish 3rd in the AFC North

If the Browns finish 3rd in the AFC North then based on the current standings, they will host the New England Patriots again and Green Bay Packers. As for the road game, they will travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders.

The Browns have been blown out by the Patriots in consecutive seasons and have not beaten the Patriots since 2010. The last time the Browns played the Packers was a year ago on Christmas Day and lost a close-fought game 24-22.

This would be the Browns first trip to Las Vegas in this scenario but have not had any luck against the Raiders while they have been in Vegas or back in Oakland while losing four straight with the last win coming in 2014.

Scenario B - Browns finish 4th in the AFC North

If the Browns finish 4th in the AFC North, then based on the current standings, they will play host to the New York Jets and the Chicago Bears. The Browns would then ride over to Broncos Country to play Denver.

The Browns have lost two consecutive games against the Jets, including the 31-30 heart-breaking lost back in week two of this season. The Browns are 2-3 against the Bears in the previous five matchups but beat Justin Fields and the Bears in 2021.

Cleveland and Denver have played each other in three of the previous four seasons with the Browns winning two of those. Their last meeting was in 2021 on Thursday Night Football with the Browns winning 17-14.

2023 Home Opponents

Baltimore Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers

Same-place AFC East Finisher (Patriots/Jets)

Same-place NFC North Finisher (Packers/Bears)

2023 Away Opponents

Baltimore Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks

Same-place AFC West Finisher (Raiders/Broncos)