Daily Dawg Chow 12/26: Cleveland Browns playing out the string

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- In freezing temperature, the Browns get ice cold in second half, lose to Saints 17-10 (Chris Pokorny) Things were looking good at first for the Browns, who held a 10-0 lead late in the first half.
- Browns draft positions: 2 Christmas Day games could impact slotting (Jared Mueller) Despite no first or third round pick, draft position all that is left for the Browns this year
- Browns should rest these 6 players the last two weeks of the season (Jared Mueller) Won’t be a popular decision but a right one
- Early look at Browns 2023 set of opponents following playoff elimination (Anthony Joki) An interesting set of possibilities for the team next year.
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Three Gifts of a Performance on the Defense for the Cleveland Browns Against New Orleans (Sports Illustrated) “Expecting much out of Ragland wouldn’t have been smart going in, but he played pretty well. Mainly in the run game, Ragland was able to work sideline to sideline and didn’t shy away from delivering tough contact.”
- 4 Downs: Icy home-field advantage makes no impact on dome-ridden Saints (Browns Wire) “While the optics of throwing 31 times in this game does not look pretty, the Browns threw over a third of those attempts on the last drive, and eight within the last two minutes of the game.”
- Wyatt Teller And His Wife Carly Welcome Their Son (Browns Nation) “His wife, Carly, confirmed on Twitter earlier (Saturday) that the newest Browns fan Brooks Wyatt Teller has arrived.”
- Browns likely keeping Kevin Stefanski around, other big changes possible (Dawg Pound Daily) “Stefanski and the Cleveland offense currently use the wide-zone scheme, which emphasizes the rushing attack and play-action passes. It utilizes multiple tight ends and doesn’t require many good receivers, however, several elite wideouts obviously couldn’t hurt.”
- Browns’ receivers drop multiple TD’s in loss (Youtube) Quincy Carrier identifies the biggest reason for our disappointment Saturday
