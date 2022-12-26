Browns open as 2-point underdogs against the Commanders in Week 17

The Cleveland Browns opened as early 2-point underdogs against the Washington Commanders ahead of their Week 17 match-up, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under on the game is currently 40.5.

The Browns (6-9) are coming off of a 17-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints, officially eliminating Cleveland from playoff contention. It was a one-of-a-kind game due to the cold weather elements and the wind, meaning it could've been a different outcome if it was a normal December weather game. Nonetheless, the Browns still blew a 10-0 lead, and probably took the wrong approach of trying to push the ball downfield via the air.

The Commanders (7-7-1) are coming off of a 37-20 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Washington had been on a roll, but have lost two straight games since their bye week, and now are hanging on for dear life to the No. 7 seed in the NFC. The Commanders also made the questionable decision to bench QB Taylor Heinicke this past week during the game, and will decide who to start against the Browns between he and Carson Wentz.

The over/under for the game is 40.5.

What odds would you take if you were placing a bet?