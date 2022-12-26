Monday Night Football, Week 16: Chargers vs. Colts odds, prediction

Monday Night Football closes out Week 16 on ESPN with the Los Angeles Chargers taking on the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts are coming off of a historic collapse to the Vikings last week, and wven though they are elimiated from playoff contention, you can't assume theynare pushovers; they are very inconsistent right now, but have put together good stretches within games. The Chargers can solidify their status as a wildcard team with a win, but a loss would keep a lot of other teams in the mix in the AFC over these next two weeks. Chargers 23, Colts 20

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chargers are 3.5-point favorites against the Colts.

The rest of the DBN staff picks for the game are below, courtesy of our friends at Tallysight. You can use this as your open thread for the game.