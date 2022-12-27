Daily Dawg Chow 12/27: Browns prepare for Commanders as season wears down

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Should the two-minute warning be abolished? (Barry Shuck) This aspect wasn’t always part of the game
- Browns open as 2-point underdogs against the Commanders in Week 17 (Chris Pokorny) The over/under opens at 40.5 for the game.
- Daily Dawg Chow 12/26: Cleveland Browns playing out the string (Ezweav) More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
- Early look at Browns 2023 set of opponents following playoff elimination (Anthony Joki) An interesting set of possibilities for the team next year.
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Jake Paul Signs Contract to Join the Cleveland Browns (Hypebeast) “In a surprising Instagram post on December 23, Paul teased that he would be joining the Browns as he is seen posing at a press conference next to the team’s Executive Vice President, JW Johnson.”
- Browns guard Wyatt Teller frustrated by lack of ‘execution at the right time’ in loss (AKJ via Yahoo) “The Browns ran it a combined 13 times out of 22 plays (59.1%) over their two scoring drives that helped them build up a 10-0 lead with 4:07 remaining in the first half.”
- Browns RT Jack Conklin Spoke About Staying in Cleveland, Jedrick Wills, and his Trust in the Play Calling (Sports Illustrated) “Conklin was an All-Pro in 2020, his first season in Cleveland after coming over from the Tennessee Titans in free agency. Conklin was only able to play in seven games last season after suffering a major knee injury.”
- Predicting The Cleveland Browns 2023 Defensive Tackle Room (Orange and Brown Report) “A mistake people make when looking at the offseason is that they start with the draft but it is important to work chronologically as the Browns will want to have their immediate roster holes for 2023 filled going into the draft so they aren’t forced into any particular selections.”
- Let’s talk about Kevin Stefanski’s job security (Youtube) Quincy Carrier examines the likely next steps for the Browns organization
