 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Browns’ defensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 16

Reggie Ragland scored a big grade from PFF.

By Chris Pokorny
/ new
NFL: DEC 24 Saints at Browns Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on defense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 16 game against the New Orleans Saints.

Defensive Line

Pos Player Plays % Stats
Pos Player Plays % Stats
DL Jordan Elliott 42 78% 2 tackles, 1 assist (3 combined). 1 TFL.
DL Myles Garrett 36 67% 3 tackles (3 combined).
DL Chase Winovich 32 59% 4 tackles, 2 assists (6 combined).
DL Taven Bryan 30 56% 2 tackles (2 combined). 1 pass defended.
DL Alex Wright 28 52% No stats registered.
DL Perrion Winfrey 25 46% 1 tackle, 2 assists (3 combined).
DL Isaiah Thomas 12 22% 1 assist (1 combined).
DL Ben Stille 12 22% 1 assist (1 combined).
DL Tommy Togiai 1 2% No stats registered.
  • Myles Garrett was the Browns’ highest-graded defensive lineman, grading out to a 76.4. He was largely absent in the pass rush department, though, only getting close to Andy Dalton once on a play where the veteran quarterback got off a big completion to Alvin Kamara.
  • Jordan Elliott led the team among defensive linemen with 78% of the snaps.
  • Chase Winovich played 59% of the snaps, playing in the place of the injured Jadeveon Clowney.

Linebacker

Pos Player Plays % Stats
Pos Player Plays % Stats
LB Tony Fields 42 78% 6 tackles, 3 assists (9 combined).
LB Reggie Ragland 33 61% 7 tackles, 3 assists (10 combined).
LB Deion Jones 21 39% 2 tackles, 1 assist (3 combined).
LB Jordan Kunaszyk 19 35% No stats registered.
LB Jermaine Carter 15 28% No stats registered.
  • Reggie Ragland was the Browns’ highest-graded defender per PFF, grading out to a 91.7. Is it a bad thing when your top-graded defender was a guy signed off the street a few weeks ago?
  • I still shake my head at the wasted year of the Browns’ linebacking group. So many injuries, and of those injuries, the guys who showed a little promise didn’t get to play many games. And now, the group who is starting to end the year are just fill-in players to get us through Sundays.

Cornerback

Pos Player Plays % Stats
Pos Player Plays % Stats
CB Denzel Ward 53 98% 1 tackle (1 combined). 1 pass defended.
CB Greg Newsome 42 78% 1 pass defended.
CB Martin Emerson 27 50% 1 assist (1 combined).
  • Denzel Ward was the Browns’ highest-graded cornerback of the game by PFF, grading out to a 71.6. He broke up a pass on the first drive of the game.
  • Greg Newsome had a key pass breakup in the fourth quarter off of a nicely-thrown ball by Dalton.

Safety

Pos Player Plays % Stats
Pos Player Plays % Stats
S Grant Delpit 54 100% 5 tackles, 2 assists (7 combined). 1 INT, 1 pass defended.
S John Johnson 54 100% 4 tackles, 2 assists (6 combined).
S Ronnie Harrison 16 30% 1 tackle (1 combined).
  • Grant Delpit had a nice return off of a deflected pass that he snagged for an interception.
  • The safety play hasn’t been too much of an issue down the stretch.

In This Stream

Browns vs Saints: Everything you need to know for Week 16

View all 28 stories

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...