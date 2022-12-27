Browns’ defensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 16

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on defense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 16 game against the New Orleans Saints.
Defensive Line
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|DL
|Jordan Elliott
|42
|78%
|2 tackles, 1 assist (3 combined). 1 TFL.
|DL
|Myles Garrett
|36
|67%
|3 tackles (3 combined).
|DL
|Chase Winovich
|32
|59%
|4 tackles, 2 assists (6 combined).
|DL
|Taven Bryan
|30
|56%
|2 tackles (2 combined). 1 pass defended.
|DL
|Alex Wright
|28
|52%
|No stats registered.
|DL
|Perrion Winfrey
|25
|46%
|1 tackle, 2 assists (3 combined).
|DL
|Isaiah Thomas
|12
|22%
|1 assist (1 combined).
|DL
|Ben Stille
|12
|22%
|1 assist (1 combined).
|DL
|Tommy Togiai
|1
|2%
|No stats registered.
-
Myles Garrett was the Browns’ highest-graded defensive lineman, grading out to a 76.4. He was largely absent in the pass rush department, though, only getting close to Andy Dalton once on a play where the veteran quarterback got off a big completion to Alvin Kamara.
-
Jordan Elliott led the team among defensive linemen with 78% of the snaps.
-
Chase Winovich played 59% of the snaps, playing in the place of the injured Jadeveon Clowney.
Linebacker
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|LB
|Tony Fields
|42
|78%
|6 tackles, 3 assists (9 combined).
|LB
|Reggie Ragland
|33
|61%
|7 tackles, 3 assists (10 combined).
|LB
|Deion Jones
|21
|39%
|2 tackles, 1 assist (3 combined).
|LB
|Jordan Kunaszyk
|19
|35%
|No stats registered.
|LB
|Jermaine Carter
|15
|28%
|No stats registered.
-
Reggie Ragland was the Browns’ highest-graded defender per PFF, grading out to a 91.7. Is it a bad thing when your top-graded defender was a guy signed off the street a few weeks ago?
- I still shake my head at the wasted year of the Browns’ linebacking group. So many injuries, and of those injuries, the guys who showed a little promise didn’t get to play many games. And now, the group who is starting to end the year are just fill-in players to get us through Sundays.
Cornerback
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|CB
|Denzel Ward
|53
|98%
|1 tackle (1 combined). 1 pass defended.
|CB
|Greg Newsome
|42
|78%
|1 pass defended.
|CB
|Martin Emerson
|27
|50%
|1 assist (1 combined).
-
Denzel Ward was the Browns’ highest-graded cornerback of the game by PFF, grading out to a 71.6. He broke up a pass on the first drive of the game.
-
Greg Newsome had a key pass breakup in the fourth quarter off of a nicely-thrown ball by Dalton.
Safety
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|S
|Grant Delpit
|54
|100%
|5 tackles, 2 assists (7 combined). 1 INT, 1 pass defended.
|S
|John Johnson
|54
|100%
|4 tackles, 2 assists (6 combined).
|S
|Ronnie Harrison
|16
|30%
|1 tackle (1 combined).
-
Grant Delpit had a nice return off of a deflected pass that he snagged for an interception.
- The safety play hasn’t been too much of an issue down the stretch.
