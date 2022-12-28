The Houston Texans have been eliminated from the NFL Playoffs in 2022. Many players however still have something to play for. The last few weeks of the season are the last opportunity for pending free agents to put their play on tape in order to improve their marketability heading into contract negotiations with their current or next team.

The Cleveland Browns have plenty of pending free agents as well. Will the Browns be interested in any of the Texans players currently set to hit free agency?

Three former Browns players are set to hit free agency after spending time in Houston: G Justin McCray, SS M.J. Stewart, and CB Tavierre Thomas.

Every single player currently set to hit free agency for the Texans is an unrestricted free agent. Here is a list of all pending free agents in Houston along with their current ages:

Houston Texans 2023 Offensive Free Agents

QB: Kyle Allen (26)

RB: Rex Burkhead (32), Royce Freeman. (26)

WR: Chris Moore (29), Phillip Dorsett (29)

TE: O.J. Howard (28), Jordan Akins (30)

OL: G Justin McCray (30), C Scott Quessenberry (27)

Houston Texans 2023 Defensive Free Agents

DT: Taylor Stallworth (27)

DE: Rasheem Green (25)

OLB: Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (27), Kevin Pierre-Louis (31), Derek Rivers (28)

ILB: Neville Hewitt (29)

LB: Blake Cashman (26)

S: Jonathan Owens (27), M.J. Stewart (27)

CB: Tavierre Thomas (26), Tremon Smith (26)

Houston Texans 2023 Special Teams Free Agents

LS: Jon Weeks (36)

None of these Texans players really jump off the page as must-have considerations. Should the Cleveland Browns have any interest in any of these pending free agents?

Free Agency Data sourced from Spotrac.