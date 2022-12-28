Browns Reacts Survey: Week 17 - Should Cleveland rest some players?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Cleveland Browns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

In Week 16, coming off of a victory over the Baltimore Ravens, fan confidence for the Cleveland Browns climbed up to 57%. This past Sunday, Cleveland lost to the New Orleans Saints 17-10 in arctic weather. Weather or not, the Browns still lost and are officially eliminated from playoff contention. I imagine fan confidence will fade, just as interest will, for these final two games.

There are two other questions that we’re asking about the Browns this week. The first is asking, “Do you still care about these final two games to watch?”

The other question asks, “Should thr Browns rest key players like Nick Chuhb and Myles Garrett, with nothing to gain?" Although you want to win, you'd hate for them to suffer an ACL or Achilles' injury, for example.

