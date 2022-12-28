Daily Dawg Chow 12/28: Cleveland Browns looking forward to the future with DeShaun Watson

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Will the Browns ever get it right? (Thomas Moore) Despite seemingly doing many things correctly, the Browns continue to flounder. Is there hope they can find whatever it is they are missing?
- Myles Garrett’s response to discipline could decide Browns future (Jared Mueller) A whole lot of nothing or more meaningful (good or bad)?
- 2022 NFL season: After Week 16, 6 teams over .500 against teams over .500 now (Jared Mueller) It is hard to win against good teams in the NFL
- Browns’ defensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 16 (Chris Pokorny) Reggie Ragland scored a big grade from PFF.
- Browns’ offensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 16 (Chris Pokorny) Throwing the ball was not advised.
- Browns vs Commanders Prediction, Odds & Best Bet for Week 17 (Scoring is Sparse at FedExField) (fanduel.com) “The Browns’ season-long woes continued last week as the offense was almost nowhere to be found in a 17-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints. On the other hand, the Commanders were busy being blown out, 37-20, by the San Francisco 49ers, extending the former’s winless streak to three games.”
- Kevin Stefanski pleased with Browns QB Deshaun Watson in ‘some very, very tough situations’ (Akron Beacon Journal) “Again, our guys hold themselves to very high standards,” Stefanski said. “I applaud Dave. After the game, said he should make that play.”
- NFL insider says Browns could consider their former special teams ace for defensive coordinator (Browns Wire) “We now have our second NFL insider stating that head coach Kevin Stefanski will return to the Cleveland Browns in 2023.”
- 3 Critical Decisions for Kevin Stefanski to Make (Sports Illustrated) “The Browns want to finish the regular season strong. Not only do they want to see continued growth from Deshaun Watson and getting the most out of the remaining reps for players who are going to be a part of this team going forward, but they want to build some momentum both for themselves and potential free agents.”
- Was DeShaun Watson as bad as the national media says? (Youtube) Quincy Carrier breaks down film of the QB play versus the Saints
