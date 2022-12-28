DE Isaac Rochell terminates contract with Browns, doesn’t sign elsewhere

The Cleveland Browns have had a rough 2022 NFL season and are looking to finish it off with two away games including Week 18 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Many fans and media are discussing what went wrong, what has to change and what can be expected for 2023.

Our Tom Moore is wondering if the team will ever get it right.

Tuesday, a unique move was filed on the NFL’s official transaction log. Browns practice squad DE Isaac Rochell terminated his contract with the team. This is a normal process when a player has been signed to another team’s active roster or wants a chance to catch on somewhere else. Usually, that new team signing is made on the same day.

Instead, Rochell is now technically a free agent.

Rochell played in six games for Cleveland this year accumulating 12 tackles, one tackle for loss and two quarterback hits in 135 snaps on defense. He also had 15 snaps on special teams.

There is speculation that Rochell will be returning to play for the Los Angeles Chargers following this move but nothing has been made official.