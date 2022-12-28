Commanders name starting QB versus Browns

The Cleveland Browns won’t have to wait until game time to know who will be starting across from them at quarterback in Week 17. The Washington Commanders are currently slotted in the seventh seed in the NFC with a 7-7-1 record but have gone back and forth at the most important position in the NFL.

The team traded for Carson Wentz believing he would be the starter to take the team over the top but he played in just seven games so far this season. Taylor Heinicke, who led the team much of last year, has played in nine games. The quarterbacks have very similar stats for the season including six interceptions each.

Wednesday, HC Ron Rivera notified the two that Wentz would be starting this week against the Browns:

The #Commanders are in a team meeting, but beforehand, coach Ron Rivera talked to both QBs to inform them of his decision. Taylor Heinicke goes to the bench, with Carson Wentz, the original starter, taking over. https://t.co/AtSHEcffy0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 28, 2022

Heinicke was pulled last week after going 13 for 18 with 166 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He also took two sacks. Wentz entered the game and completed 12 of his 16 pass attempts for 123 yards and a touchdown.

Wentz is on his third team after starting his career with the Philadelphia Eagles when Cleveland made a huge trade down to allow the Eagles to get their quarterback. At the time of the trade, Browns Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta didn’t think Wentz would be a top 20-level quarterback in the NFL. So far, DePodesta has been right.

In two games against Cleveland, both while with Philadelphia, Wentz has completed just 60% of his passes with four touchdowns and two interceptions. He’s been sacked seven times in those two games.