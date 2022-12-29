Cleveland Browns vs. Washington Commanders: Week 17 TV Map

The Week 17 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders will air on FOX at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Announcers: Adam Amin & Mark Schlereth

Ohio Coverage: All of Ohio will get the game, except for the Toledo area. In Northeast Ohio, the game will appear on WJW (Channel 8).

National Coverage: A few states from Ohio heading eastward toward the capital will see the game.

The ORANGE areas of the map below illustrates everyone who should be able to watch the game:

Map is from 506sports.com.

WEEK 17 NFL GAMES AIRING NATIONALLY OR IN CLEVELAND

Thursday - 8:20 PM ET: Dallas Cowboys vs. Tennessee Titans (Amazon)

Dallas Cowboys vs. Tennessee Titans (Amazon) Sunday - 1:00 PM ET: Cleveland Browns vs. Washington Commanders (FOX)

Cleveland Browns vs. Washington Commanders (FOX) Sunday - 1:00 PM ET: Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots (CBS)

Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots (CBS) Sunday - 4:20 PM ET: Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers (CBS)

Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers (CBS) Sunday - 8:20 PM ET: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens (NBC)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens (NBC) Monday - 8:15 PM ET: Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals (ESPN/ABC)

We will have open threads on DBN for all Browns and prime-time games.