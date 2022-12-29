Cleveland Browns vs. Washington Commanders: Week 17 TV Map

The Week 17 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Commanders will air on FOX at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.
Announcers: Adam Amin & Mark Schlereth
Ohio Coverage: All of Ohio will get the game, except for the Toledo area. In Northeast Ohio, the game will appear on WJW (Channel 8).
National Coverage: A few states from Ohio heading eastward toward the capital will see the game.
Streaming Coverage: Sign up for fuboTV
The ORANGE areas of the map below illustrates everyone who should be able to watch the game:
Map is from 506sports.com.
WEEK 17 NFL GAMES AIRING NATIONALLY OR IN CLEVELAND
- Thursday - 8:20 PM ET: Dallas Cowboys vs. Tennessee Titans (Amazon)
- Sunday - 1:00 PM ET: Cleveland Browns vs. Washington Commanders (FOX)
- Sunday - 1:00 PM ET: Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots (CBS)
- Sunday - 4:20 PM ET: Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers (CBS)
- Sunday - 8:20 PM ET: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens (NBC)
- Monday - 8:15 PM ET: Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals (ESPN/ABC)
We will have open threads on DBN for all Browns and prime-time games.
Loading comments...