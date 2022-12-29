Daily Dawg Chow 12/29: Browns not completely finished yet

The latest from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns Reacts Survey: Week 17 - Should Cleveland rest some players? (Chris Pokorny) Also, will you watch the final two games?
- Joe Woods replacement? 4 options named as ones to watch for DC jobs around NFL (Jared Mueller) The list is an interesting one for sure if the Browns make a change
- Browns vs Commanders: Lots of questions, not a lot of answers this week (JaredMueller, Ezweav, and Chris Pokorny) What to expect in Washington this week and so much more
- Commanders name starting QB versus Browns (Jared Mueller) Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke have both had some struggles
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Low On Fuel, And Victories, The Cleveland Browns Limp To The Finish Line (Forbes) “With a record of 6-9, and two meaningless games left to play, the Browns have now missed the playoffs in 27 of the last 30 years, in 19 of the last 20 years, and in 10 of the 11 years the Haslam family (Jimmy and Dee) have owned the team.”
- Are the Cleveland Browns the most dysfunctional organization in the NFL? (Dawg Pound Daily) “The Texans still appear to be in the 2013-2015 era of the Browns. They have had four head coaches (one interim) in the last three seasons, and there aren’t more than one or two guys on this roster that fans are excited to grow with.”
- Predicting The Cleveland Browns 2023 Cornerback Room (Orange and Brown Report) “They could go out and spend a couple of million on a slot corner but I struggle to see it as it would mean benching Newsome or Emerson.”
- Browns Will ‘Give Commanders Hell,’ Says TE David Njoku (Sports Illustrated) “The Browns are coming into the game after taking a bad loss on Christmas Eve at home against the New Orleans Saints and the team is just 2-2 since Deshaun Watson’s suspension ended earlier this month”
- Should Depodesta and Andrew Berry’s job be safe? (Youtube) Quincy Carrier considers the question of the Browns’ front office
