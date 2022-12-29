Browns have some good, some bad injury updates Wednesday

As the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders look to square off in Week 17 of the 2022 regular season, the visiting Browns are in spoiler mode. The Commanders are still slotted into a playoff spot in the NFC while Cleveland has already been eliminated.
Not only will Washington be making a change at quarterback but injury concerns are not on their side early in the week.
The Browns welcomed DE Jadeveon Clowney back to practice in limited fashion after a concussion has kept him out. For the Commanders, and fantasy football owners, that RB Antonio Gibson didn’t practice Wednesday could be a big concern.
Jed Wills missing practice with a back issue is concerning for Cleveland.
Here are the full injury reports from Wednesday:
Browns Injury Report
- Jed Wills - Back - DNP
- Joel Bitonio - Rest - DNP
- Amari Cooper - Rest/Hip - DNP
- Myles Garrett - Rest - DNP
- Jadeveon Clowney - Concussion - Limited
- John Johnson III - Thigh - Limited
- Jordan Elliott - Elbow - Full
- Kareem Hunt - Shoulder - Full
- Wyatt Teller - Ankle - Full
- Denzel Ward - Shoulder - Full
Commanders Injury Report
- LB Jon Bostic - Pectoral - DNP
- OL Saahdiq Charles - Concussion - DNP
- RB Antonio Gibson - Foot/Knee - DNP
- DE James Smith-Williams - Concussion - DNP
- DE Chase Young - Illness - DNP
- S Kamren Curl - Ankle - Limited
- OL Andrew Norwell - Shoulder - Limited
- CB Benjamin St.-Juste - Ankle - Limited
- DE Shaka Toney - Ankle - Limited
- RB Brian Robinson - Quad - Full
A whole lot of names starting out this week. We will keep you updated as the week goes on with players status changing and, potentially, some getting added to the list.
