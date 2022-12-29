Browns have some good, some bad injury updates Wednesday

As the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders look to square off in Week 17 of the 2022 regular season, the visiting Browns are in spoiler mode. The Commanders are still slotted into a playoff spot in the NFC while Cleveland has already been eliminated.

Not only will Washington be making a change at quarterback but injury concerns are not on their side early in the week.

The Browns welcomed DE Jadeveon Clowney back to practice in limited fashion after a concussion has kept him out. For the Commanders, and fantasy football owners, that RB Antonio Gibson didn’t practice Wednesday could be a big concern.

Jed Wills missing practice with a back issue is concerning for Cleveland.

Here are the full injury reports from Wednesday:

Browns Injury Report

Jed Wills - Back - DNP

Joel Bitonio - Rest - DNP

Amari Cooper - Rest/Hip - DNP

Myles Garrett - Rest - DNP

Jadeveon Clowney - Concussion - Limited

John Johnson III - Thigh - Limited

Jordan Elliott - Elbow - Full

Kareem Hunt - Shoulder - Full

Wyatt Teller - Ankle - Full

Denzel Ward - Shoulder - Full

Commanders Injury Report

LB Jon Bostic - Pectoral - DNP

OL Saahdiq Charles - Concussion - DNP

RB Antonio Gibson - Foot/Knee - DNP

DE James Smith-Williams - Concussion - DNP

DE Chase Young - Illness - DNP

S Kamren Curl - Ankle - Limited

OL Andrew Norwell - Shoulder - Limited

CB Benjamin St.-Juste - Ankle - Limited

DE Shaka Toney - Ankle - Limited

RB Brian Robinson - Quad - Full

A whole lot of names starting out this week. We will keep you updated as the week goes on with players status changing and, potentially, some getting added to the list.