Thursday Night Football, Week 17: Cowboys vs. Titans betting odds, pick

Week 17 of NFL kicks off tonight with the Dallas Cowboys taking on the Tennessee Titans! With the Eagles set to have the top spot in the division, Dallas is looking to solidify their status as the top wildcard team in the NFC. We’re used to the Titans getting hot to end the season, but they have lost five straight games and are one step away from being eliminated from playoff contention. It doesn’t help that a lot of their key players are out due to injury, including QB Ryan Tannehill. The line for this game is nearly two touchdowns and that sounds about right, despite Dallas being on the road. Cowboys 34, Titans 13.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cowboys are 13-point favorites against the Titans.

The rest of the DBN staff picks for the game are below. You can use this as your open thread for the game.