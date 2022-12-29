NFL Picks Week 17, and media picks for Browns vs. Commanders

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cleveland Browns are 2.5 point underdogs against the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Here is what the national media is saying about the Week 17 game between the Browns and Commanders:

CBS Sports (Pete Prisco) - Commanders 23, Browns 21

The Commanders just need to win out to make the playoffs. The Browns are eliminated. Cleveland’s offense has done little with Deshaun Watson, while the Washington defense presents a big problem. Look for Washington to run it a lot at a bad Cleveland defense with Brian Robinson Jr. They win it and keep pushing to the postseason.

CBS Sports (John Breech) - Commanders 23, Browns 16

Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer) - Browns 20, Commanders 17

The Browns are a roller coaster team and Deshaun Watson has made their recent outcomes wilder than usual, win or lose. The Commanders, for a playoff team, have a strange QB situation pivoting back to Carson Wentz. Nick Chubb and Cleveland’s receivers make the difference here as the QB change throws off Washington’s offense enough in a ugly defensive-minded game.

Sporting News (Bill Bender) - Browns 20, Commanders 17

Washington cannot afford to slip up here if it wants to make the NFC Wild Card, not with the teams lurking behind them. The Commanders have allowed an average of 145.5 rushing yards per game the last four weeks. The Browns have been inconsistent, but they have averaged just 15 points per game since Deshaun Watson’s return. Cleveland is dangerous in a nothing-to-lose-spot here.

