Former Browns QB to start for Titans tonight

The story of the Cleveland Browns season has been all about quarterbacks. Starting back to the end of last year and the beginning of this offseason, the Browns have kept quarterbacks at the center of attention.

In a round about way, the story of Cleveland (ex)quarterbacks continues all the way into Week 17 of the regular season.

So far this year at the position:

Baker Mayfield was told he was the team’s QB unless they found a clear upgrade

was told he was the team’s QB unless they found a clear upgrade The team pursued Deshaun Watson

Mayfield demanded a trade

Watson was acquired in a trade

Jacoby Brissett was signed to be the backup/fill-in QB

was signed to be the backup/fill-in QB Josh Dobbs and Josh Rosen were signed to compete for the third-string job

and were signed to compete for the third-string job Mayfield was finally traded late in the offseason

Watson was suspended for 11-games

Kellen Mond was added and has stuck with the roster

Now, we get news that Dobbs, who signed with the Detroit Lions practice squad before joining the Tennessee Titans, will get the first start of his career tonight on Thursday Night Football:

The #Titans are expected to start QB Josh Dobbs tonight, per source.



A former @Vol_Football legend, Dobbs replaces Malik Willis against the Cowboys tonight. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) December 29, 2022

The Titans are still competing for the AFC South but this week doesn’t mean much for that as the winner of next week’s game between Tennesee and Jacksonville will decide the division.

Dobbs has played in six games in his career, all with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He has completed 59% of his passes (10 of 17) for 45 yards and an interception. This preseason for the Browns, Dobbs played in three games completing 66% of his passes for 338 yards, two touchdowns and a few highlight plays like this one:

Josh Dobbs with a great run pic.twitter.com/lGB7Yk11DM — alex (@highlghtheaven) August 21, 2022

Of players that were on Cleveland’s roster at some point in 2022, Dobbs is the fourth to get a start this year following Brissett, Mayfield and Watson.