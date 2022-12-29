Illness hits Browns, Commanders along with a few other changes on Thursday’s injury report

As the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders prepare to matchup in Week 17 of the NFL season, the two teams are going in different directions. The Browns are eliminated from playoff contention or even having a winning season while the Commanders are currently slotted to make the playoffs.
The injury reports for both teams were pretty significant on Wednesday and Thursday’s update didn’t provide a lot of positivity.
All changes from yesterday are noted in bold:
Browns Injury Report
- Jed Wills - Back - DNP
- Amari Cooper - Rest/Hip - Limited
- Jack Conklin - Rest - DNP
- Jadeveon Clowney - Concussion/Illness - DNP
- Demetric Felton - Illness - DNP
- John Johnson III - Thigh - Limited
- Jordan Elliott - Elbow - Full
- Kareem Hunt - Shoulder - Full
- Wyatt Teller - Ankle - Full
- Denzel Ward - Shoulder - Full
Commanders Injury Report
- LB Jon Bostic - Pectoral - DNP
- OL Saahdiq Charles - Concussion - DNP
- RB Antonio Gibson - Foot/Knee - DNP
- DE James Smith-Williams - Concussion - DNP
- DE Chase Young - Illness - Full
- S Darrick Forrest - Illness - DNP
- OL Wes Schweitzer - Illness - DNP
- S Percy Butler - Hip - Limited
- S Kamren Curl - Ankle - Limited
- OL Andrew Norwell - Shoulder - Full
- CB Benjamin St.-Juste - Ankle - DNP
- DE Shaka Toney - Ankle - Full
- RB Brian Robinson - Quad - Full
The illness for Clowney, among others, could become a big concern for Cleveland’s defense while both of Washington’s running backs being on the list, especially Gibson’s second straight day out of practice, will be something to watch tomorrow.
