Illness hits Browns, Commanders along with a few other changes on Thursday’s injury report

As the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders prepare to matchup in Week 17 of the NFL season, the two teams are going in different directions. The Browns are eliminated from playoff contention or even having a winning season while the Commanders are currently slotted to make the playoffs.

The injury reports for both teams were pretty significant on Wednesday and Thursday’s update didn’t provide a lot of positivity.

All changes from yesterday are noted in bold:

Browns Injury Report

Jed Wills - Back - DNP

Amari Cooper - Rest/Hip - Limited

Jack Conklin - Rest - DNP

Jadeveon Clowney - Concussion/ Illness - DNP

Demetric Felton - Illness - DNP

John Johnson III - Thigh - Limited

Jordan Elliott - Elbow - Full

Kareem Hunt - Shoulder - Full

Wyatt Teller - Ankle - Full

Denzel Ward - Shoulder - Full

Commanders Injury Report

LB Jon Bostic - Pectoral - DNP

OL Saahdiq Charles - Concussion - DNP

RB Antonio Gibson - Foot/Knee - DNP

DE James Smith-Williams - Concussion - DNP

DE Chase Young - Illness - Full

S Darrick Forrest - Illness - DNP

OL Wes Schweitzer - Illness - DNP

S Percy Butler - Hip - Limited

S Kamren Curl - Ankle - Limited

OL Andrew Norwell - Shoulder - Full

CB Benjamin St.-Juste - Ankle - DNP

DE Shaka Toney - Ankle - Full

RB Brian Robinson - Quad - Full

The illness for Clowney, among others, could become a big concern for Cleveland’s defense while both of Washington’s running backs being on the list, especially Gibson’s second straight day out of practice, will be something to watch tomorrow.