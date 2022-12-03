Bengals fan wisdom teeth truth bomb: ‘I don’t want to lose to the Browns’

The Cleveland Browns have had their problems over the last few years (decades) but QB Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals haven’t been one of them. The former Heisman Trophy winner that led his team to the Super Bowl last year has played in four games against his in-state rival and lost all four.

Cleveland has sacked Burrow 18 times in those three games and caused him to fumble seven times as well.

The Bengal quarterback has had some individual success against the Browns including seven touchdowns and over 1,200 yards passing.

Burrow has been much more successful against the other two AFC North opponents. He is 2-2 against the Baltimore Ravens and 3-2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. For some Cincinnati fans, it irks them that the answer to “Who Dey?” according to Cleveland fans is “We Dey!”

One Bengal fan shared her feelings about her “hero” quarterback following a wisdom teeth procedure where she was still under the influence of anesthesia. The hilarious video includes talk of Patrick Mahomes and Ja’Marr Chase as well (Browns portion starts around 1:17):

The best wisdom tooth video ever!



“I know he’s got a GF and I’m happy for him, but I’m not happy for me” #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/xXEemQVKNI — Bengal Jim’s BTR (@bengaljims_BTR) December 1, 2022

She isn’t wrong about much of what she said but probably slightly embarrassed that someone in her family shared this video. Unless, of course, she found it funny and was the one to do so.

With the Browns hoping to find a miracle way to make the playoffs, they will once again have to defeat Burrow. This poor girl may have more to cry about if that happens.