Daily Dawg Chow 12/30: Browns getting set to take command in Washington

- Illness hits Browns, Commanders along with a few other changes on Thursday’s injury report (Jared Mueller) Four players sit out due to some kind of sickness
- Browns vs. Commanders: Scouting the Washington Commanders with our Q&A with Hogs Haven (Jared Mueller) We ask about the Commanders’ quarterback decision, the return of Chase Young, whether Washington has a path to the playoffs, and more.
- Cleveland Browns vs. Washington Commanders: Week 17 TV Map (Chris Pokorny) How can you watch the Browns vs. Commanders game on television this week?
- NFL Power Rankings: Browns fall to No. 25 heading into Week 17 (Chris Pokorny) Cleveland is now last in the AFC North, with Pittsburgh finally surpassing them.
- Browns Injury report: Jedrick Wills misses second practice, James Hudson could start vs. Commanders (Browns Wire) “They may, however, be without their starting left tackle as Jedrick Wills has missed his second practice in as many days. If he cannot go, second-year player James Hudson would be in line for the start for the Browns.”
- Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 17 matchup (USA Today) “With Washington mired in a quarterback controversy with Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinecke, can the Browns take advantage and pick up a victory on the road?”
- Cleveland Browns: 3 bold predictions in matchup against Washington (Dawg Pound Daily) “With bold predictions, we want to take a stab at some things that might be a bit of a reach so let’s take a look at a few now that would be very good if they were to happen as it would probably give the Browns a chance at the win.”
- Jack Conklin’s Contract Follows Trend of Previous Browns Extensions (Sports Illustrated) “As expected, the Browns deferred money to the latter part of the deal. More cap space now allows them the ability to keep increasing their adjusted cap limit. That is the strategy the team has been employing to pay out so much in salaries to this team compared to other teams around the league. “
- What needs to change about the Browns’ offense? w /Jake Burns (Youtube) Two very smart and informed Browns’ people discuss 2023 and beyond.
