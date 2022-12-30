 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Browns get 2 big players back at practice Friday

Wills and Clowney could be vital to team’s last two games

By JaredMueller
/ new
NFL: Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The final injury report for the Cleveland Browns matchup with the Washington Commanders in Week 17 won’t be out for a few hours but it could be a big one. The visiting Browns lost DE Jadeveon Clowney to illness Thursday, the day after he return from a concussion. OL Jedrick Wills missed the first two days of practice due to a back issue this week.

Both players will be vital to Cleveland’s chances against Washington. The Commanders love to run the football, making Clowney’s length and strength vital while the home team on Sunday also has a great defensive line. While some fans may have wanted to see James Hudson III line up instead of Wills, the starter is a starter for a reason.

Friday’s practice opened with some good news for the Browns for both players:

Either could enter the weekend with an injury designation, which comes later this afternoon. For Washington, RB Antonio Gibson is just one of many that haven’t practiced at all this week and we will be watching that injury report to find out more.

In This Stream

Browns vs Commanders: Lots of questions, not a lot of answers this week

View all 11 stories

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...