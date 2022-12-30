Browns get 2 big players back at practice Friday

The final injury report for the Cleveland Browns matchup with the Washington Commanders in Week 17 won’t be out for a few hours but it could be a big one. The visiting Browns lost DE Jadeveon Clowney to illness Thursday, the day after he return from a concussion. OL Jedrick Wills missed the first two days of practice due to a back issue this week.

Both players will be vital to Cleveland’s chances against Washington. The Commanders love to run the football, making Clowney’s length and strength vital while the home team on Sunday also has a great defensive line. While some fans may have wanted to see James Hudson III line up instead of Wills, the starter is a starter for a reason.

Friday’s practice opened with some good news for the Browns for both players:

LT Jedrick Wills Jr. and DE Jadeveon Clowney both back at #Browns practice today. No players were absent. — Chris Easterling (@ceasterlingABJ) December 30, 2022

Either could enter the weekend with an injury designation, which comes later this afternoon. For Washington, RB Antonio Gibson is just one of many that haven’t practiced at all this week and we will be watching that injury report to find out more.