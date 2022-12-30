Final Browns, Commanders injury report has 3 out, five questionable

When the Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders lock horns on Sunday, the team with little to play for will be the healthier team going into the game. The Browns are already eliminated from the playoff hunt and have no chance at a winning record while the Commanders are squarely in the playoff picture.

All week, the injury reports have been full of a lot of players dealing with issues. Earlier today, we covered the good news for Cleveland with Jadeveon Clowney and Jedrick Wills returning to practice. We also covered that Washington would be without Antonio Gibson from their backfield.

Now, we have both sets of injury designations going into the weekend with the Browns having just one player while seven are listed by the Commanders:

Browns Injury Report

DE Jadeveon Clowney - Concussion, Illness - Questionable

Commanders Injury Report

LB Jon Bostic - Pectoral - Went on IR

OL Saahdiq Charles - Concussion - Out

RB Antonio Gibson - Foot/Knee - Out

DE James Smith-Williams - Concussion - Out

CB Christian Holmes - Ankle - Questionable

S Percy Butler - Hip - Questionable

S Kamren Curl - Ankle - Questionable

CB Benjamin St.-Juste - Ankle - Questionable

With four defensive backs questionable for Sunday, it could be a long day for Washington’s secondary. Holmes was added to the list today with his ankle injury.

We will keep you up to date through the weekend and up until the inactive report at 11:30 AM on Sunday for how many of the five questionable players are able to play.