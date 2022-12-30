Browns fans’ confidence drops to 32%; fans still interested in seeing the final two games

Each week during the regular season, Cleveland Browns fans vote in SB Nation Reacts to express their confidence level in the team.

Heading into Week 17, 32% of Browns fans are confident in the direction of the team, an decrease of 25 percentage points from last week. Win or lose, I bet the confidence level will end up staying around this level for the final two weeks. That’s because the playoffs are out of the question, there is some uncertainty with the team, but we know what needs to be addressed this offseason.

Our opponent this week, the Commanders, are still in the hunt for a wildcard spot in the NFC, with a 7-7-1 record. Because they haven’t won in their last three games, though, their confidence meter is only at 35% for fans.

DraftKings Sportsbook doesn’t believe in the Browns this week, as they have Cleveland as 2.5-point underdogs against the Commanders.

We also asked two other questions about the Browns heading into Week 17. The first one asked, “Do you still care about these final two games to watch?” 66% of fans voted “yes,” which shows there is still a pretty significant interest among fans to see how the team finishes off the 2022 season. On a national level, fans are picking the Commanders to beat the Browns on Sunday.

In the other question, we asked fans, “Should the Browns rest key players like Nick Chuhb and Myles Garrett, with nothing to gain?” This was also a yes/no question, and the result was more split: 45% of fans said to rest them, while 55% of fans would still have them finish the season out.

