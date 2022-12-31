2023 NFL Draft: Bowl Game Prospects to watch in Ohio State vs. Georgia

The Cleveland Browns may not be headed to the playoffs this season but GM Andrew Berry will surely have his scouting department digging into the college football playoffs. On Sunday the Browns play but just a day earlier, many Cleveland fans will be tuning in to watch the Ohio State Buckeyes compete for a shot at the national championship.

Following a matchup between TCU and Michigan (we’ve got prospects to watch in that game here), the 4th-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes will take on the number one-ranked Georgia Bulldogs. If you are already tuning in to watch the game, keep an eye out for these prospects that the Browns may be evaluating. If you weren’t planning on tuning in, you should be. The game can be found on ESPN at 8:00 pm EST on New Year’s Eve.

Georgia Bulldogs Draft Prospects

The Bulldogs have had a season to remember. Earlier this year we took a look at two prospects the Browns could be interested in. Let’s take another look at them and an additional prospect.

Georgia S Christopher Smith II

Safety is going to be a position of need for the Browns this offseason and Christopher Smith II may be a prospect of interest. Smith is a versatile safety and his performance makes up for his size. At 5’11” and 190 lbs, Smith plays bigger than he is. In 13 games this season, he has 50 tackles, a sack, 3 INTs, 5 passes defended, and a fumble recovery.

Impressed with the performance of Christopher Smith II last Saturday. Here, filling and running the alley against the run for a TFL. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/WGQXwVCSB2 — Jake Schyvinck (@JakeNFLDraft) September 8, 2022

Georgia S Tykee Smith

There’s more than one safety from Georgia to keep an eye on. At 5’10 and 198 lbs, Tykee Smith is also a bit undersized but is physical against the run and has the potential to be a big hitter. After spending two years with West Virginia, Smith played in 1 game last year with Georgia and has appeared in 12 games this year.

Now #UGA Nickel Tykee Smith forces a fumble! Philly native having a game so far, 1 PBU now 1 Forced Fumble. https://t.co/f3apfpTu89 pic.twitter.com/JLDOmvCe0K — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) October 15, 2022

Georgia RB Kenny McIntosh

Georgia is like a machine that churns out talented RBs like Nick Chubb into the NFL. Kenny McIntosh is not only a talented runner, but he’s also likely the most talented receiving back in the 2023 NFL Draft. With Kareem Hunt’s future unknown, McIntosh could be an incredible value for the Browns in the draft.

In a split backfield, he has still managed to rack up 709 yards and 10 rushing TDs while also producing as the team's 3rd leading receiver behind Brok Cowers and Ladd McConkey. Combined, McIntosh leads Georgia in total scrimmage yards (1,159) and total TDs (11).

Stetson Bennett’s final career pass Between the Hedges:



an 83-yard wheel route to Kenny McIntosh



started slow today, but the mail doesn’t always get delivered when you expect it to during the holiday season pic.twitter.com/UGQSxDsUpf — Wes Blankenship (@Wes_nship) November 26, 2022

Ohio State Buckeyes Draft Prospects

The Buckeyes squeaked into the college football playoffs after failing to beat the Michigan Wolverines. Earlier this year we took a look at a couple of prospects the Browns could be interested in. Let’s revisit them and look at two additional prospects.

Ohio State LB Tommy Eichenberg

Tommy Eichenberg is having a heck of a season for the Buckeyes. He is Ohio State’s leading tackler (112) and has nearly twice as many tackles as the next guy - Steele Chambers with 69. His 72 solo tackles are good for best in the BIG 10 and 4th best in the NCAA. Eichenberg also leads the team in tackles for loss with 12. He could be a heck of a lottery ticket in the 6th or 7th round of this year's draft.

Pick-6 for Tommy Eichenberg. Put this clip on repeat.pic.twitter.com/9lVlRwAxMo — Eleven Warriors (@11W) October 22, 2022

Ohio State EDGE Zach Harrison

Myles Garrett will need a new bookend if Jadeveon Clowney doesn’t return to the Browns next season. Zach Harrison is 6’6”, 272 lbs, and incredibly athletic. Harrison will likely go late in round 2 or in round 3 in the draft.

Zach Harrison strip sack, Steele Chambers returns for a touchdown. Huge play to seal the deal #Buckeyes pic.twitter.com/FvIu5EXVlm — Kellyanne Stitts (@KellyanneStitts) November 20, 2022

Ohio State S Ronnie Hickman

Buckeye’s S Ronnie Hickman currently leads the team in passes defended (6) through 12 games. His play speaks for itself as he doesn’t stuff the stat sheet otherwise. That being said, he passes the “eyeball test” with his speed, athleticism, and ball skills.

Ohio State S Lathan Ransom

While there are multiple safeties in Georgia to keep an eye on, there are also multiple safeties for Ohio State. Lathan Ransom has great ball skills and could potentially be available to the Browns in the 4th or 5th round of the NFL Draft but his draft projections are anything but unanimous. Just a month ago, he could be found as high as a late 1st round pick in some mock drafts.