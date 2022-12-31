Browns lose another LB for season due to injury; sign 1, elevate 2 from practice squad

The hits just keep on coming for the Cleveland Browns linebacking group but at least this time it will be in gams that don’t matter. So far, the Browns have lost Anthony Walker, Jacob Phillips and Sione Takitaki to season-ending injuries. Today, the team added Jordan Kunaszyk to that list, although he’ll only miss the last two games.

Kunaszyk was not on the injury list all week so there is no information on when and how he hurt his hand leading to being placed on injured reserve today.

In his place, Cleveland signed LB Tae Davis off of their own practice squad. Davis had been elevated for three games already this season and would not have been eligible to be elevated the rest of the year had he not signed.

Davis played in 35 snaps, all on special teams, with four combined tackles.

The Browns also elevated RB John Kelly Jr. and Roderick Perry for tomorrow’s game with Washington. Perry’s elevation makes sense but Kelly’s could indicate some kind of changes to how the running backs or returners are used these last two games.