Browns vs. Texans: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Cleveland Browns play on the road in Week 13 today against the Houston Texans. Here are some nuggets about the matchup, as well as how you can watch or listen to the game.
Game Information
- Game Time/Date: Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET
- Location: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX
- TV Channel: CBS - Spero Dedes (play-by-play) & Jay Feely (analyst).
- Local Radio: 92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)
- Weather: 68 degrees (feels like 69 degrees) with a 6% chance of rain. 5 MPH winds from the Northeast.
- Odds: Browns by 8, according to DraftKings Sportsbook
- Over/under: 461⁄2
TV Distribution Map
Fans in the YELLOW areas will get to watch the game on CBS:
Uniform & Stadium
- The Browns will be wearing their white jerseys and white pants.
- Here is the Week 13 poster for the Browns vs. Texans game:
Connections
- Browns QB Deshaun Watson (2017-21), DE Jadeveon Clowney (2014-18), TE Pharaoh Brown (2020-22), C Greg Mancz (2015-20), G Hjalte Froholdt (2020) and senior executive advisor to the general manager Jimmy Raye III (2017) were all former Texans.
- Texans offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton (2016), offensive line coach George Warhop (2009-13), assistant offensive line coach Hal Hunter (2016), LB Christian Kirksey (2014-19), DB Tavierre Thomas (2018-20), T Justin McCray (2019), S Eric Murray (2019), DB M.J. Stewart (2020-21), and WR Davion Davis (2021) were all former Browns.
History
- The Browns have a 5-7 all-time record against the Texans.
- The last time these two teams met was on September 19, 2021, when the Browns defeated the Texans 31-21 in Cleveland. It was 14-14 at the half, and a tight game late, but a 26-yard touchdown run by Nick Chubb put the Browns up by 10 points with under six minutes to go. Chubb had 11 carries for 95 yards on the day, while Baker Mayfield was 19-of-21 for 213 yards. Cleveland was being picked apart by Tyrod Taylor, but he suffered an injury and gave way to Davis Mills.
