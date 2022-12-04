Browns vs. Texans: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Cleveland Browns play on the road in Week 13 today against the Houston Texans. Here are some nuggets about the matchup, as well as how you can watch or listen to the game.

Game Information

Game Time/Date: Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET Location: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

NRG Stadium, Houston, TX TV Channel: CBS - Spero Dedes (play-by-play) & Jay Feely (analyst).

CBS - Spero Dedes (play-by-play) & Jay Feely (analyst). Streaming Coverage: Sign up for fuboTV

Sign up for fuboTV Local Radio: 92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)

92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines) Weather: 68 degrees (feels like 69 degrees) with a 6% chance of rain. 5 MPH winds from the Northeast.

68 degrees (feels like 69 degrees) with a 6% chance of rain. 5 MPH winds from the Northeast. Odds: Browns by 8, according to DraftKings Sportsbook

Browns by 8, according to DraftKings Sportsbook Over/under: 461⁄ 2

TV Distribution Map

Fans in the YELLOW areas will get to watch the game on CBS:

Uniform & Stadium

The Browns will be wearing their white jerseys and white pants.

crispy all-white threads for Sunday pic.twitter.com/EMrPuWwkXt — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 2, 2022

Here is the Week 13 poster for the Browns vs. Texans game:

Connections

Browns QB Deshaun Watson (2017-21), DE Jadeveon Clowney (2014-18), TE Pharaoh Brown (2020-22), C Greg Mancz (2015-20), G Hjalte Froholdt (2020) and senior executive advisor to the general manager Jimmy Raye III (2017) were all former Texans.

(2017-21), DE (2014-18), TE (2020-22), C (2015-20), G (2020) and senior executive advisor to the general manager (2017) were all former Texans. Texans offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton (2016), offensive line coach George Warhop (2009-13), assistant offensive line coach Hal Hunter (2016), LB Christian Kirksey (2014-19), DB Tavierre Thomas (2018-20), T Justin McCray (2019), S Eric Murray (2019), DB M.J. Stewart (2020-21), and WR Davion Davis (2021) were all former Browns.

History