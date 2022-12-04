Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (12/4/22)

Curated from Dawgs by Nature:
- Amari Cooper’s success profile this season is interesting data to look at (Jared Mueller) - The Cleveland Browns are mighty thankful that the Dallas Cowboys decided WR Amari Cooper wasn’t worth keeping on their team. His three-year, $60 million contract ended up looking cheap compared to all the contracts signed by receivers this offseason. The fifth-round pick, along with a pick swap, was also a robbery by GM Andrew Berry.
- Cousins, Mayfield, Brissett thrived under Stefanski, what’s next for Watson? (Jared Mueller) - The much-anticipated return of QB Deshaun Watson to the NFL, this time with the Cleveland Browns, is just a day away. Unfortunately for the Browns and Watson, the team is sitting at 4-7 upon his return.
- Browns vs. Texans: Week 13 Need to Know (Thomas Moore) - Cleveland welcomes back QB Deshaun Watson as they look to stay on the fringe of the playoff race. Here is what you need to know about the game.
- Browns fans’ confidence climbs to 48% (Chris Pokorny) - Heading into Week 13, 48% of Browns fans are confident in the direction of the team, an increase of 34 percentage points from last week. The comeback win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, coupled with the debut of Deshaun Watson coming this week, no doubt led to the rise in confidence — but it’s a last gasp of sorts, because any loss now makes it difficult to get to the postseason.
Cleveland Browns news:
- The inside story of Anthony Schwartz’s mental health struggles this season: ‘Don’t be scared to find a solution’ (cleveland.com) - The breaking point for Anthony Schwartz came in August, after the Browns’ final preseason game against the Chicago Bears. Schwartz, a second-year receiver looking to carve out a consistent role in the Browns offense, had just dropped two passes, bringing his total to five dropped balls in just three preseason games. While the Browns always stressed they still believed in the speedy receiver out of Auburn, he knew what was being said about him on social media and the vitriol that was being hurled his way. Even worse, he could feel the overwhelming pressure he was putting on himself.
- Jadeveon Clowney also eyeing Houston return (Beacon Journal) - Jadeveon Clowney isn’t sure what kind of reaction the Houston Texans fans will have on Sunday. That’s not just for Deshaun Watson, either.
- What can we expect as Deshaun Watson takes over the offense? (Terry Pluto) - The thing to remember is the Browns ranked 11th in scoring and were in the top five in several other categories on offense with Jacoby Brissett as QB in the first 11 games. That said, Deshaun Watson should improve the offense over time. I asked some football people what the Browns offense can look like as it moves from Brissett to Watson.
- Myles Garrett battles through painful shoulder injury, constant double teams, lack of holding calls for another 10-sack season (Browns Zone) - Buccaneers left tackle Donovan Smith grabbed Myles Garrett by the shoulders, tilted him at an unnatural angle, twisted, took him to the ground and wrapped both arms around his back. The official stood 10 yards away looking at the egregious display. He didn’t throw a flag. Somehow it wasn’t the worst non-call of Garrett’s six-year career.
- Los Angeles Rams put QB Matthew Stafford on injured reserve (ESPN) - The Rams have placed quarterback Matthew Stafford on injured reserve. Stafford would be eligible to return to the active roster in Week 17.
- Bucs QB Tom Brady with six games left in the season: ‘Hopefully our best is ahead of us’ (NFL.com) - The Buccaneers’ 2022 season hasn’t been smooth sailing compared to 2021, when the team finished with a 13-4 record and clinched their first division title since 2005. Tampa Bay currently sits atop the NFC South heading into Monday night’s home matchup against the New Orleans Saints with a 5-6 record. With the Atlanta Falcons (5-7) creeping behind the Bucs, the divisional tilt is huge for Tom Brady’s squad as they prepare for the stretch run.
- Bengals are not what you expected ... and that might be a good thing (cincinnati.com) - Finally. These are the Bengals you expected. Three in a row. Five of six. Seven of nine. The Bengals are trending. They beat Tennessee on Sunday and face Kansas City next. Sound familiar?
- How Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel, 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan put unique spins on same offense (The Athletic) - Many of Kyle Shanahan’s assistants have been plucked from his 49ers coaching staff over the years, but perhaps no one who’s left was more valuable to the San Francisco offense than Mike McDaniel. Wherever Shanahan’s career took him, he was sure to bring McDaniel, who started his NFL coaching career in Denver in 2005 under Kyle’s father, Mike, and proceeded to work with the younger Shanahan for another 14 seasons before becoming Dolphins head coach this year.
