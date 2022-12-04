 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans - 1st Quarter Game Thread

Discuss the 1st quarter of CLE vs. HOU live, as the action unfolds.

By Chris Pokorny
Cleveland Browns Practice Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Today, the Cleveland Browns play on the road against the Houston Texans. We will have game threads running for each quarter, so be sure to participate in the discussions.

Game: Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans
Date/Time: Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET
Television: CBS - Spero Dedes (play-by-play) & Jay Feely (analyst)
Local Radio: ESPN 850 WKNR, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 FM WNCX

This is the official game thread for the Browns vs. Texans match-up. Any comment regarding the game as it is taking place should go in this thread, and there will be subsequent threads for each quarter of action.

As always, GO BROWNS!!!

