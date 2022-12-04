Report: Browns offense prepared to throw 50 times a game if needed, probably not today

We have very little feel for how QB Deshaun Watson entering the fray as the Cleveland Browns quarterback will change the offense. We’ve noted how Watson has played in NRG Stadium as a member of the Houston Texans and how HC Kevin Stefanski has helped quarterbacks like Kirk Cousins, Baker Mayfield and Jacoby Brissett reach new heights in their careers.

With the Browns and Texans set to lock up today, we get the first glimpse of what Stefanski’s offense could look like with Watson. Not every question will be answered today, not even close, but at least a small view into what the next stage looks like.

Cleveland’s offense has been run-centric, even if not as run-heavy as many fans would like, under Stefanski. With a solid to great offensive line and Nick Chubb, the Browns offense has had stability but has struggled to score points when the run game gets shut down.

According to this report, Stefanski and company now believe that they can get into a shootout and throw the ball 50 times a game if they have to. While that is unlikely to start this week, it seems possible this season:

Don’t expect Deshaun Watson to come out throwing it all over the field. I’m told they’ll ease him in early. Easy completions and running the ball. But after that, moving forward how different will this offense be for the #browns? My report on @NFLGameday on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/9eC3l66DnA — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) December 4, 2022

While many Cleveland fans will be taken aback by both the title of this article and the content of the above report, having the ability to throw the ball successfully 50 times a game is necessary for today’s NFL. With quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow and many others, the passing game has to be able to excel at any moment.

Perhaps, finally, instead of Chubb taking pressure off the rest of the offense, the rest of the offense can take pressure off of Chubb. Keeping the star running back fresh could be helpful for the rest of this year and into the future. Last week, the stud back carried the ball 26 times and is on pace for more carries than he’s ever had in his career.

Whether it is 50 times throwing the ball or giving Chubb a huge workload, the Browns offense now has the ability to win games in a variety of ways. Watching it play out will be very interesting.