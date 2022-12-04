Browns, Texans Inactive Lists: Star power out for Week 13 matchup

As the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans prepare to lock horns in Week 13, injuries and inactive players could play a big role. We already knew that TE David Njoku would be out for the visitors and that the Texans had ruled out top cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and top wide receiver Brandin Cooks.

Now, with less than 90 minutes to go until kickoff, we get the full inactive lists from both teams which have Houston without a running back and tight end on top of Cooks being out while the Browns sit one of their rookies.

Browns Inactive List

TE David Njoku

WR Michael Woods II

QB Kellen Mond

DE Isaiah Thomas

DT Tommy Togiai

CB Thomas Graham Jr.

With Cleveland’s top corners all playing, Graham made sense to be inactive. Thomas was active last week with veteran Chase Winovich inactive. This week, the roles are reversed again. Togiai sits while rookie Perrion Winfrey gets a chance to prove himself.

Texans Inactive List

WR Brandin Cooks

CB Derek Stingley Jr.

RB Rex Burkhead

TE OJ Howard

DL Thomas BOoker

OL Austin Deculus

Cooks, Burkhead and Howard were expected to be big pieces of Houston’s offense this year but all three will be sitting today. Stingley’s absence could make Deshaun Watson’s debut that much easier in Week 13.