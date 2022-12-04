Browns WR David Bell leaves game with injury, questionable to return

The Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans had a messy start to their Week 13 matchup including turnovers by both teams. FS John Johnson III pulled in an interception off a missed catch while the Texans punched the ball out from WR Anthony Schwartz and recovered the fumble.

After that fumble, more bad news came as rookie WR David Bell was seen walking into the locker room with a member of the training staff. Prior to Houston getting on the board first with a field goal, it was announced that Bell had a hand injury and was questionable to return to the game.

Bell was targeted on the team’s first drive, diving to try to catch one of QB Deshaun Watson’s first attempts since his return.

The Browns announced that Bell was questionable to return to the game. Without Bell, Schwartz could see more time on the field. TE David Njoku is out for the game due to injury and WR Michael Woods II is inactive for the game leaving few options including RB/WR Demetric Felton.

Update:

The team ruled Bell out for the remainder of the game shortly after halftime.

We will keep you up to date as information becomes available on Bell’s injury.