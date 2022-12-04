AFC North Watch: Two concerning Ravens injuries in Week 13

The Cleveland Browns slim playoff hopes likely go through the AFC wild card but, with matchups left against all AFC North teams, the division could be in play. The Browns have to push their own winning streak beyond the current run of two in order to get that done.

Week 13 was an interesting week in the AFC North with the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers joining the Browns in the win column during the early slate of games. The Cincinnati Bengals had a tough matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs in the late afternoon window.

Baltimore barely pulled off their victory over the Denver Broncos with a late drive capped off by a Tyler Huntley touchdown run with 31 seconds left. The Ravens had to sweat out a late missed field goal attempt by the Broncos to take the 10-9 victory.

Huntley played the majority of the game for Baltimore after Lamar Jackson went out with a knee injury at the end of the first quarter. After the game, Ravens HC John Harbaugh noted that Jackson would be out for days to weeks but that the injury was not season-ending.

With Cleveland and Baltimore matching up in Week 15, Jackson’s availability is likely up in the air for that game.

Jackson wasn’t the only major injury scare for the Ravens as middle linebacker Patrick Queen was carted off the field in Week 13:

Standing ovation for Patrick Queen as he is carted off of the field. Crowd later chanting “Queeeeeen!”



Queen currently leads the Ravens defense with 76 tackles this season. Also 4 sacks and 1 INT.



Goes without saying how impactful he’s been this season. #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/neRwrDouUQ — Melissa Y. Kim (@melissaykim) December 4, 2022

The Ravens got some good news on Queen’s status, that it was just a thigh bruise despite being carted off the field, but did not have a timeline for his injury like they did with Jackson’s.

We will wait until preparation starts for the Week 15 matchup for more updates on these two major injuries.