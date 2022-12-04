Browns open as 4.5-point underdogs against the Bengals in Week 14

The Cleveland Browns opened as early 4.5-point underdogs against the Cincinnati Bengals ahead of their Week 14 match-up, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under on the game is currently 49.5.

The Browns (5-7) are coming off of a 27-14 win over the Houston Texans. It’s the first time that Cleveland has won back-to-back games this season, and the Browns are now 1-0 with Deshaun Watson under center. But he was as rusty as a quarterback can get, as it was one of the worst quarterback performances I’ve seen from the Browns since they returned to the league in 1999. The offense didn’t manage a touchdown, but they got two defensive touchdowns and one punt return for a touchdown, thanks to the ineptitude of the Texans, who are already eliminated from playoff contention.

The Bengals (8-4) are coming off of a 27-24 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s the third straight time that Joe Burrow and the Bengals have rallied against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. For whatever reason, the Bengals have the Chiefs’ number — but over the past couple of years, it’s the Browns who have had Cincinnati’s number. That includes earlier this season, when the Browns completely dominated Cincinnati on Halloween night on what was their best game of the season. The Bengals have their star receivers in tact now, though, and Watson hasn’t shown any signs of being crisp.

The over/under for the game is 49.5.

What odds would you take if you were placing a bet?