Monday Night Football, Week 13: Saints vs. Buccaneers odds, prediction

Monday Night Football closes out Week 13 on ESPN with the New Orleans Saints taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This is a big game for the NFC South, because if the Saints win, it’ll put them and the Falcons as being half a game behind the division lead, despite having 5-8 records. It would even keep the Panthers in the playoff race technically.

If Tom Brady can pull off the win for Tampa Bay, though, it puts some distance between them and the other teams. I was not impressed at all by the Buccaneers’ offense when they faced Cleveland, and they are struggling to even get to 20 points each week. The Saints aren’t very explosive themselves most week either, though, so I’ll defer to the home team. Buccaneers 20, Saints 17

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Buccaneers are 3.5-point favorites against the Saints.

The rest of the DBN staff picks for the game are below, courtesy of our friends at Tallysight. You can use this as your open thread for the game.